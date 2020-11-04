Students and teachers in all schools in England MUST wear masks

STUDENTS and teachers in all secondary schools in England MUST wear masks, new Government rules say

New Government measures announced on Wednesday, November 4 stipulate that all secondary school students and staff must wear face coverings when in corridors, assembly hall, and travelling to school on public transport, but not in the classroom.

Under previous measures, the rules were in place for children in year 7 and above in areas where local alert levels were ‘high’ or ‘very high’. The announcement brings English schools more in line with their Scottish counterparts who have been under stricter Covid restrictions for several weeks.

The news comes as MPs have voted on a second national lockdown on Wednesday evening.

The new guidance, which was released on the Department for Education’s website, reads: “In schools where pupils in year 7 and above are educated, face coverings should be worn by adults and pupils when moving around the premises, outside of classrooms, such as in corridors and communal areas where social distancing cannot easily be maintained.”

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary, National Education Union, earlier said: “The Department for Education should follow the example of Scotland and adopt face coverings as a requirement on school premises.”

