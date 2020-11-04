Ryan Giggs’ Girlfriend Moves out of Mansion after his Arrest for Alleged Assault

Ryan Giggs’ girlfriend Kate Greville moves out after his arrest for allegedly assaulting her.

RYAN Giggs’ girlfriend has reportedly packed up and taken her puppy with her after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting her. Kate Greville took the golden retriever, Mac, and moved out of the ex-Man United star’s mansion- they are now said to be in a ‘safe house’.

He was arrested by police on Sunday on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault. Cops were called to his €1.9m (£1.7m) property in Worsley, Gtr Manchester, over claims he had argued with PR girl Kate, 36. Giggs, who is banned from contacting Kate under his bail conditions, has denied all the allegations. Hours before the police were called on Sunday Kate tweeted a photo of four-month-old Mac captioned: “The prettiest boy I ever did see.”

Giggs, 46, will also step down as Wales manager for their next three games. They play the US in a friendly in Swansea next week and two Nations League matches in Cardiff against Ireland and Finland. A source said: “Giggs will be devastated at the decision. He’s a proud Welshman and it’ll be a huge blow. Becoming Wales manager was an absolute privilege. But he’s facing serious allegations and so swift action had to be taken.”

Giggs has been dating Kate on and off since 2017. He divorced his wife Stacey after cheating on her for eight years with his brother Rhodri’s wife Natasha.

Wales were due to name their squad yesterday but it was cancelled.