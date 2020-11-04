Rod Stewart jokes that his next surgery will be on his manhood

ROD STEWART has recently undergone surgery and jokes that next on the list is his manhood.

The rock star 75, underwent a full knee replacement earlier this year and now requires surgery on his ankle to the tune of £8,000.

Rod is convinced that the injuries to his knee resulted from years of playing football on bad pitches in Los Angeles. He told the Mirror that “My knee got fixed with a replacement and then the ankle did not know what was going on.

“It was crooked. So I have had to have an ankle fusion.” Rod has made several jokes surrounding the idea of enlarging his manhood in further surgeries.

He told The Sun, “So when this is all done, I should have a nice straight leg and be able to run – and then I’m going to get my k**b done.”

Asked what needed fixing, he quickly remarked, “Mind your own business.”

