NICE ‘terrorist’ diagnosed with Covid-19 while recovering from gunshot wounds after knife attack

Suspected terrorist Ibrahim Issaoui, 21, has tested positive for coronavirus while recovering in a hospital in Nice, France, from bullet wounds he received when shot by police.

-- Advertisement --



Issaoui beheaded Nadine Devillers, aged 60, slit church worker Vincent Loques’ throat, and stabbed mum Simone Barreto Silva, 44, multiple times at Nice’s Notre-Dame bascilica before the authorities put a stop to the massacre by gunning him down.

The suspect is said to be recovering well from the gunshot wounds, but the Covid diagnosis may now delay him being questioned by French security police.

Brazilian-born Issaoui lived in Turkey with his family before travelling to France in September as a refugee, and was known to Turkish authorities for violence and drug offences.

Authorities have detained four more people for questioning as of Tuesday November 3, including a 29-year-old man suspected of being in contact with Issaoui, say judicial sources.

The individuals were taken into custody in the Val-d’Oise department just north of Paris, it has been reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nice ‘terrorist’ diagnosed with Covid-19 after knife massacre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!