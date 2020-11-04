Murderers go on rampage after getting day release

TWO murderers went on a rampage after getting day release from prison

Convicted killers serving life sentences, Patrick Harris and Gary Gleeson, went on a crime spree after being granted temporary release from Loughlin House detention centre. The pair falsely imprisoned Kim Murrin, 28, and Billy Clarke, 73, at their homes in County Sligo.

The men barged onto Ms Murrin’s apartment on August 14, 2019 where she was detained by them as they robbed the flat. Later that evening, CCTV forage shows the two following seventy-three year old Mr Clarke to his apartment, where they dragged him on to a bed and tied clothes around his face while they robbed him.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Clarke described his terror: “I’m blessed to be alive, I’m afraid if anyone knocks on the door.”

Judge Francis Comerford said he viewed the offences as so serious as they were committed against people in the safety of their own homes and said a significant aggravating factor for both men was the fact they committed the offences while serving sentences for murder, and also while out on temporary release.

Both men received six year concurrent sentences for Ms Murrin’s false imprisonment.

