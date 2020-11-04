Murcia to Announce Closure of Bars and Restaurants as Coronavirus Rates Continue to Rise.

The Government of Murcia has announced it will close bars and restaurants due to the very high level of contagion in the region. The incidence rate collected up to the last 7 days is 376 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 14,673 cases of the virus now in the region, according to Jaime Pérez, technical spokesperson for the Committee, on Tuesday.

The Murcian Executive will make the announcement of this measure after the meeting of the COVID Monitoring Committee chaired by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, according to sources.

There are normally 120 ICU beds in the Region, but up to 350 are now ready to attend to new cases of coronavirus. The President of the Region, Fernando López Miras, announced last Friday, October 30, that there is a contingency plan prepared to expand it by 500 more beds, if necessary.

A statement is due shortly regarding the new restrictions.

