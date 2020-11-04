London’s roads grind to a halt the night before lockdown as people flee the capital city

Just hours before the country’s second national lockdown comes into effect, the capital’s roads are chock-a-block as people attempt to leave the city.

-- Advertisement --



According to TomTom, congestion levels on Wednesday evening, November 4 are at 102 per cent, a 34 per cent increase on average levels at this time of year. Reports also show that other big cities are seeing a similar exodus, with Birmingham congestion levels at 71 per cent and Liverpool at 59 per cent.

Boris Johnson’s second lockdown is set to last for four weeks and finish on December 2 – a date which the Prime Minister has vowed will not change.

Speaking from Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon the Prime Minister said:

“I know how tough it has been for you and I’m full of admiration for the determination you’ve shown in persevering through this crisis.

“And, believe me, we will end these autumn measures on December 2 when they expire.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “London’s roads grind to a halt as people flee the city”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!