John Lewis Partnership cuts another 1,500 jobs due to Covid sales

JOHN Lewis Partnership cuts another 1,500 jobs due to Covid affecting sales.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on sales, the partnership had already shed 1,390 roles but this latest announcement means that head-office jobs have been stripped to create a more “flexible” team.

The business, which is owned by its staff who are known as partners, has been severely hit due to Covid affecting sales and has already closed down eight underperforming John Lewis department stores and four Waitrose supermarket sites this year.

JLP chairman Sharon White said: “Our Partnership Plan sets a course to create a thriving and sustainable business for the future.

“To achieve this we must be agile and able to adapt quickly to the changing needs of our customers.

“Losing partners is incredibly hard as an employee-owned business.

“Wherever possible, we will seek to find new roles in the partnership and we’ll provide the best support and retraining opportunities for partners who leave us.”

The John Lewis Partnership, which employs 78,000 people, made no secret that it would be seeking further cuts when it recently said it wanted to save an additional £200m in annual costs.

