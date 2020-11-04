JOE Biden is expected to win Nevada, though results from the state won’t be known until Thursday, November 5

Former vice president Joe Biden is expected to win Nevada despite leading by less than 1% as it is expected that most of the 400’000 mail-in votes yet to be counted will vote for the Democrat.

-- Advertisement --



Nevada officials had originally hoped to have all votes counted shortly after the polls closed; however they now expect to release the result by 5pm UK time on Thursday, November 5.

As counting finishes on Wednesday 4, Biden has a lead of just 0.64 per cent or 7647 votes with 588.252 ballots compared to Trump’s 580,605.

Nevada was won by Hillary Clinton in 2016, but with the state accepting mail-in ballots up until next Tuesday, it means that the full number of votes won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden might not be known until November 10.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Joe Biden expected to win Nevada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!