Halloween Networking with Nero Vodka

FRIDAY, October 30, Simbad Restaurante Beach Bar in Marbella hosted a Halloween business networking dinner in association with Nero Vodka.

The event saw business owners and their families from across the Costa Del Sol dress up for the fun-filled evening, and the beach bar was credited for its management in enforcing COVID regulations.

The circus-themed night saw fire breathing, stilt walkers, table-side magic, and live music along with a free bar and a selection of scrummy food to taste for guests.

With tables limited to six guests and social distancing maintained, it just goes to show how successful evenings can still go ahead with just a little bit more management and organisation.

Nero Vodka sponsored the circus spectacular and kept the drinks flowing, behind the brand is CEO Nicola Morrissey that intends to build Nero into the largest privately-owned vodka company in the UK and Spain.

Nero’s mission is going to plan as more and more venues now stock the brand and it’s clear to see why. With fantastic marketing and product branding, they’re becoming the Costa Del Sols prefered premium Vodka.

Hosts of the event Simbad Restaurante in Marbella provided a delicious three-course menu including there famous Paella which guests raved about between mouthfuls, in a beautiful setting with a fun-filled party ambience.

It just goes to show some wonderful events are still taking place down here on the Costa Del Sol, as we all learn to live in the ‘New Normal’ and accommodate the changes in our social lives.

