Grieving woman fined for head-on crash after hearing sad song on radio

A GRIEVING woman has been fined for causing a head-on crash after hearing a sad song on the radio that reminded her of her sister.

May Wilson, who was grieving following the sudden death of her sister, heard the song as she was making her drive home when she drifted onto the wrong side of the road, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van.

The crash, along the A947 at King Edward towards Banff, was so severe that firefighters had to free the 58-year-old driver of the van from the wreckage before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Wilson had faced a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident, however yesterday, the plea of guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving was accepted by the Crown, and she was fined £800 and given six penalty points.

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson said: “On June 23, 16 days prior to the collision, Mrs Wilson was told her sister, to whom she was very close, died suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack while she was in Spain.

“Mrs Wilson considered herself to be in the throws of understandable upset at the time.

“On the day in question she had an errand to run in Aberdeen and left home that morning in Banff to drive to Aberdeen. Having undertaken her errand she was returning home to Banff that afternoon when the accident took place.

“During the journey, Mrs Wilson recalls hearing a song on the car radio which had particular significance to her late sister and caused her some upset.

“Mrs Wilson has no memory of the collision itself and is therefore not able to give an account second by second.

“It’s clear her attention must have lapsed.”

