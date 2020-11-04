French Lockdown Forces Closure of Ski Resorts.

Ski resorts across the French Alps have been forced to close as part of the country’s month-long lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. The disruption has prompted fears that the start of the ski season in December could now be under threat.

The surge in cases of the virus in France forced high altitude glacier resorts such as Tignes and Les2Alpes to shut. They had been open for autumn skiing but closed due to the national lockdown.

The Tignes tourist office confirmed that its ski area would be closed from October 30 until at least December 1. “We don’t have all the answers yet but we are doing everything possible to prepare you for a winter season in the best possible conditions,” the resort said.

Tignes stressed that it had no plans to limit numbers once it reopens. “With 300 km of slopes we have ample opportunity to respect physical distancing,” the resort’s website said. However, mask-wearing or a “technical anti-COVID neck warmer” will be compulsory on ski lifts.

“We feared it, and it’s now official: the Tignes ski area will have to close its doors tomorrow evening,” the resort of Tignes said on Wednesday evening. “We were ready on October 17th to welcome ski enthusiasts… we will be ready again as soon as the context is favourable!- See you soon,” it added.