Firestarter flouts curfew

A firestarter who flouted anti-Covid curfew measures was arrested in Las Flores, Malaga.

THE 52-year-old Spanish man set fire to a mattress leaning against bins after 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 3, and was arrested by National Police for arson and breaching restrictions.

Plainclothes officers spotted the man acting suspiciously near the bins in Calle Rojas, before they a mattress became engulfed in flames.

Police have stepped up surveillance in the area after a number of intentional fires over the last few days.

