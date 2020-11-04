English lockdown approved by MPs as PM walks out on May

A SECOND English lockdown has been approved by MPs as PM Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May.

Despite talks earlier from a number of MPs that they would vote against the move for another lockdown, 516 voted for versus 38 against, meaning from one minute past midnight; pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will close across England and stay shut until December 2.

The PM, despite receiving a majority of 478 votes, had some vocal opposition from unhappy Conservative MPs and had to send an apology note as he walked out on Theresa May whilst she was speaking.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he would not support the lockdown, attacking the “appalling” leak of the government’s lockdown plan to the media, prior to its announcement.

Mrs May, speaking on a lack of data that has impacted the decision and the country, said: “The government must have made this analysis, made this assessment: let us see it and make our own judgments,” leading the prime minister to walk out of the Commons.

