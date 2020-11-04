Eight Tips for Good Eye Health

Specsavers Ópticas Marbella is celebrating a spec-tacular anniversary this year, having served its local community for all their eye health needs over the last eight year.

The store had been planning bigger celebrations to mark their anniversary on 5th November, but unfortunately these have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Instead, store director Nerea Galdos-Little is sharing these eight top tips to help people protect their sight and keep their eyes healthy.

Many problems with the eyes have no symptoms, so you should have a check-up with your optometrist every two years, from the age of three. This is as important as ever during the pandemic. We know 50% of sight loss is avoidable with early detection1, however, during the pandemic many people may not have had access to these diagnostic tests. Not only does this mean your eyesight is at risk but potentially other aspects of your health too. Protect your eyes from the sun. Check sunglasses comply with UNE-EN 1836:2006 + A1:2008 or bear the CE kite mark and are marked UV 400. If you have diabetes, you are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, a condition which affects vision and can result in irreversible vision loss. To avoid problems with sight, it is important that blood sugar level, blood pressure and cholesterol levels are controlled. Quit smoking. There is a significantly higher risk of eye disease in smokers. Eat a diet rich in antioxidants, especially carotenoids to help reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. Be careful of excessive computer screen use. It is essential that you take frequent breaks to look away from the screen. Keep contact lenses clean to avoid any infections. If you are using monthly lenses, make sure you use the proper solutions to keep them clean and never use tap water, especially not hot tap water – this can contain bacteria which can be very damaging to your eye. Take extra care if you’re over 70. Although opticians recommend an eye test every two years, we recommend getting tests more regularly to many over the age of 70 depending on their needs – your optician can advise you on this.

Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella is located on Avenida Ricardo Soriano 12, Local 5A. Eye tests are free and comprehensive. To celebrate their 8th birthday, they are offering 30% off glasses in the 89€ range and above if you contact the store, wish them Happy Birthday and book an appointment on the 5th, 6th and 7th of November. For more information, or to book your eye test, visit www.specsavers.es or call the store on 952 863 332.