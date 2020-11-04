Cryptic Crossword 1844

1. Makes trellis to cage bird 7
2. Moans about fishes 5
3. Combine some former generators 5
4. Combo initially plays new love song 7
5. Writer comes back with composition for a planet 7
6. Heads turn in the gloom 5
7. Fun and games for birds 5
8. Disturbed by the unexpected result 5
9. Flooded a laundry 5
10. Being friendly, I blame a manager 7
11. Tom and Anna, agitated, in a state 7
12. Get away from a vacuum 5
13. Bandit typified in simple song 5
14. Ship's kitchen equipment? 7
15. OK, I’m on about a loose robe 6
16. Refuse to fight 5
17. Eggs resist deer 7
18. Plant growing on rocks right outside church 6
19. Telephones everybody in the civil service 5
20. Substitute a man selling delicate fabric 7
21. Tool seen in small insanitary dwelling 6
22. Facing a stag in trouble 7
23. Secretive junior military type 7
24. Being stuck played in informal gig 6
25. Sarah's resolved to annoy 6
26. Metal worker was first church officer 6
27. Exhilarating leader comes to unhappy end 5
28. Book accommodation for cleaner 5
