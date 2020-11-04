Cryptic Crossword 1844

1. Makes trellis to cage bird 7

2. Moans about fishes 5

3. Combine some former generators 5

4. Combo initially plays new love song 7

5. Writer comes back with composition for a planet 7

6. Heads turn in the gloom 5

7. Fun and games for birds 5

8. Disturbed by the unexpected result 5

9. Flooded a laundry 5

10. Being friendly, I blame a manager 7

11. Tom and Anna, agitated, in a state 7

12. Get away from a vacuum 5

13. Bandit typified in simple song 5

14. Ship's kitchen equipment? 7

15. OK, I’m on about a loose robe 6

16. Refuse to fight 5

17. Eggs resist deer 7

18. Plant growing on rocks right outside church 6

19. Telephones everybody in the civil service 5

20. Substitute a man selling delicate fabric 7

21. Tool seen in small insanitary dwelling 6

22. Facing a stag in trouble 7

23. Secretive junior military type 7

24. Being stuck played in informal gig 6

25. Sarah's resolved to annoy 6

26. Metal worker was first church officer 6

27. Exhilarating leader comes to unhappy end 5