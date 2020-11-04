Covid patient beds in Hungary could run out by December

BEDS for Covid patients in Hungary could run out by December as cases continue to rise.

According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, although the country has 32,000 hospital beds set aside for patients with the COVID, in a statement on Wednesday, November 4, the number needing beds could exceed 5,000 by the end of the day.

This huge number means Hungary has experienced its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time, although with Covid patient beds looking likely to run out by December, Gulyas has stated that further hospital beds could be made available by delaying elective procedures.

The country has registered a record daily death toll of 90 with the number of patients treated in hospitals rising to 4,871, with 355 people on ventilators, despite closures of bars and entertainment venues and recently imposing a night-time curfew.

