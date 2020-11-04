Couple who sexually assaulted children for years finally convicted

COUPLE who sexually assaulted their children for years are finally convicted after over a decade

Lisa Marie Lesher, 41 was found guilty of sexually assaulting her daughter and step-daughter and handed down a 738 year sentence, while her husband Michael Lesher, 54 was sentenced to 438 years in prison.

The case was reopened some ten years after the initial reports by Mr Scott Anderson shortly after he became District Attorney in 2017 of Morgan County, Alabama.

The court heard that the couple abused the two young girls over a period of years in their home in Falkville, Alabama, according to CrimeOnline.

Mrs Lesher was convicted on two counts of rape in the first degree, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the second degree, one count of sexual torture, and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Prosecuting, Kelly Schellack said: “We are thrilled with the sentence in this case.

“The victims suffered for years living with these monsters, and have suffered with the consequences of their actions for over a decade.

“The sentence in this case was well deserved, and gives the victims a sense of closure.”

