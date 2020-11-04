Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz tests positive for coronavirus one hour before Champions League game against Rennes.

Chelsea has announced that midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for coronavirus. The news came one hour before the Blues’ Champions League game against Rennes. A statement released by the club at 7 pm BST on Wednesday evening read: “Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a consequence, the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.” The Germany international was not named in the starting XI or on the bench for Chelsea.

