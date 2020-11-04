Breaking News – Trump files lawsuit to halt Michigan count

Breaking News – TRUMP files lawsuit to halt counting of votes in Michigan as Biden edges the lead

The Trump campaign has announced that they have launched a lawsuit to pause the counting of votes in Michigan until they receive ‘meaningful access’ to counting locations. This comes as Biden has inched to a 0.7% lead with 96% of the votes counted in the Rust Belt state.

Michigan has emerged as a pivotal state for Trump’s presidential race, and the majority of the votes left to be counted are mail-in ballots from Democrat strongholds like Detroit.

That raises the prospect that Biden will strengthen his lead and secure the state along with its vital 16 electoral college votes.

Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement: ‘As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be.

Trump campaign statement on #Michigan lawsuit pic.twitter.com/T7FSfp3MVA — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020



At midday on Wednesday, November 4 Trump tweeted: ‘They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!’

He added: ‘They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!’

