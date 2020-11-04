Breaking News – Biden breaks Obama’s record for highest popular vote of any US presidential election in history

Joe Biden has now received more votes than any other president in the history of US elections – and he still hasn’t won.

As of 9:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, former vice president Joe Biden had received 69,544,968 votes across the country, while Obama ended the 2008 election with 69,498,516.

Even if Biden wins the popular vote, he may still not receive the keys to the Oval Office, as the electoral college will ultimately decide who wins the presidential race.

270 electoral college votes are needed to win the presidency, with Trump having won both Florida and Texas, considered some of the most important states to win due to the high number of votes they hold in the electoral college. In fact, no president has taken the Oval Office without winning the sunshine State since 1924.

Meanwhile, President Trump had 67,120,277 votes as of Wednesday morning, surpassing the 62,984,828 votes he got when he captured the presidency in 2016.

