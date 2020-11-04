BLM And Trump Supporters Clash Outside The White House.

Thousands of protesters began to descend on Black Lives Matter Plaza just a block from the White House on Tuesday evening preparing for a night of demonstrations even though many states still have hours to go until polling stations close.

As night fell on Tuesday, D.C. police lined the streets in preparation for the first signs of incoming results with an early scuffle between cops and protesters taking place around 5.15 pm after demonstrators failed to comply with police orders to move a demonstration vehicle that was illegally parked.

The skirmish led to one arrest as more protesters began to gather despite the ‘non-scalable’ fence now surround the perimeter of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and secret service agents patrolling the area, reported local witnesses.

Cops escorted a truck of musical performers as Shutdown D.C. and Black Lives Matter began their demonstrations to ‘start this next phase of the election cycle in the streets’, with threats to continue the unrest for weeks if Trump is re-elected.

The groups have planned an eight-hour event at Black Lives Matter Plaza that will include a giant screen showing election results, DJs and performances by bands playing Washington’s signature go-go music. A new report claims that they ‘planned for months’ to launch a new wave of protests from election night.

While some Trump supporters were present, they were still vastly outnumbered by anti-Trump protesters.

