BIDEN feels ‘confident’ he will win the presidential race as he reaches 248 electoral college points

Joe Biden has all but declared victory on Wednesday, November 4 as Trump scrambles to halt the counting of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

CNN has called Michigan for Biden, giving him an additional 16 votes, which brings him up to 264 electoral college votes – just 6 away from a presidential win.

Biden said at a press conference on Wednesday:

‘After a long night of counting it’s clear we are winning enough states to win the presidency. I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners.

‘Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country – over 70million votes. I’m very proud of our campaign,’ he said.

