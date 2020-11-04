BIDEN edges ahead of Trump after taking a lead in Wisconsin and Michigan

The heated contest has come right down to the key Rust Belt states that Trump won in 2016: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Press conferences are expected on Wednesday afternoon, November 4 in Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan over the counting of their mail-in ballots.

The candidates each need 270 electoral votes to be declared the winner – and either could secure their spot in the White House if they pick up a win in two of the three vital states.

Analysts from UK based The Smarkets Exchange have downgraded the likelihood of a Trump victory to 21%, while New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt had Biden at nearly 80%.

Responding to this turn of events, Trump took to Twitter claiming that his “big win” is being threatened by a flaw in the counting process.

Trump Tweeted: “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

