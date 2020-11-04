Arenas Town Hall has announced assistance for families with children under three years of age.

UNTIL February 21, 2021, families who have newborns and toddlers can apply for aid of up to €300 which will be granted through vouchers which can be used in shops throughout the town.

Among the requirements, it is essential that the applicant (father or mother of the child) has been registered in Arenas for 24 months without interruption.

For more information, visit Arenas Town Hall website.

