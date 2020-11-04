Artificial Intelligence Model Can Detect COVID-19 Just By Listening to Coughs!

MIT researchers in America have developed an artificial intelligence tool that listens to a person’s coughing to determine whether or not they may have COVID-19, regardless if they are or are not symptomatic, according to new research recently published.

To build it, the researchers collected thousands of audio recordings of individuals coughing and accompanying information about their condition through an opening online website. This effort yielded a dataset of more than 70,000 recordings containing an average of three coughs per subject – and an estimated 2,660 subjects with a positive case, to date.

The algorithm is based on previous models the team developed to detect conditions such as pneumonia, asthma and even Alzheimer’s disease, a memory-loss condition that can also cause other degradation in the body such as weakened vocal cords and respiratory performance.

The technical stuff

Using these COVID-19 cough recordings and an equal number of COVID-19 negative samples randomly selected from the dataset (n = 5,320), the researchers developed, trained and validated a convolutional neural network-based model that listens for specific acoustic biomarkers related to muscular degradation, vocal cord changes, sentiment or mood changes, and changes in the lungs or respiratory tract.

