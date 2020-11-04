A celebration of haute cuisine and nature kicks off this weekend

A CELEBRATION of haute cuisine and nature kicks of in Jubrique on Saturday, November 7, as the town marks Chestnut Week.



DURING La Semana de la Castaña de Jubrique (November 7-15) the chestnut becomes the star of the kitchen and outdoors.

This year, due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic there will be a number of changes.

“There is a commitment to various outreach initiatives through virtual formats and promotional campaigns on social networks, said the town hall.

“In addition, there will be training workshops for hoteliers in Jubrique by top chefs who will show various ways to cook the chestnut and integrate it into their menus.”

The Deputy of Environment, Interior Tourism and Climate Change, Cristóbal Ortega, highlighted the “importance of the chestnut in the economy of many families in the region and the value of this initiative.

He said: “It is important to continue valuing a fruit like the chestnut, which is one of the identities of the Serrania de Ronda and, specifically, of the Genal Valley, spreading and promoting, with training and information activities, the culinary possibilities offered in tapas, in varied dishes and in pastries”.

Ortega also emphasised the magnificent opportunity to enjoy the Copper Forest and mountains in which the main chestnut groves of the province are concentrated, like Jubrique.

For more information, visit Jubrique Town Hall website.

