Thundermother – rock ‘n’ roll queens coming at you like a ‘sound heatwave’

Rock ‘n’ roll queens Thundermother are coming to Valencia.

THE Swedish high voltage rock ’n’ rollers warn: “Be ready, Thundermother will come over you like a sound heatwave! We sweep you away with our sound energy. And our goal is nothing less than Rock ‘n’ Roll World Domination!“

Formed in 2010, the band reformed in 2017, and for the first time in 10 years, all four band members now contribute to the new songs. Whether in the lyrics or the arrangements – Thundermother’s “heart and brain are in the music”.

You can catch Thundermother at the Loco Club in Valencia on March 16, 9pm.

Visit wegow.com for ticket info.

