Surprise announcement at baby shower. Family and guests were shocked at a baby shower when the husband announced that the baby was not his.

The surprise announcement was made to the horror of the expecting mother in front of close family and friends. The husband was recorded on video pointing out the suspected father who was also attending the shower and explaining that “That isn’t my child; this party is for these two”.

Although video footage of the wife and the potential father was shown to the bewildered guests, the mortified wife was seen telling her Father that “It’s a misunderstanding, Dad.” As the wife attempted to deny the allegations, The Mirror reports that “an accomplice then shows footage of her cavorting with another man, sitting at a nearby table”.

Footage of both the surprise announcement and incriminating footage of the pair together has spread all over social media.

