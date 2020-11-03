Surge in Covid-19 cases sees Sweden impose ‘eight per table’ diners rule

Sweden has imposed an ‘eight per table’ diners rule amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has also urged people living in Halland, Örebro and Jönköping to work from home and to avoid public transport, revealing “we have a very serious situation”.

The measures will apply to almost three-quarters of the country’s 10.5 million population.

Sweden has recorded 5,969 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with 31 recorded since Friday, October 31.

More than 134,000 people have tested positive for the killer virus in the Scandinavian country, which has never declared a national lockdown.

Just days ago, Sweden set another daily Covid-19 record.

The Swedish Public Health Agency hopes the public will unite “to stop the spread of the virus”, and comply with national and regional voluntary guidelines, reports the BBC.

