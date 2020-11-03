Spain’s Malaga Under Yellow Alert For Torrential Rain and Winds up to 70 km/h

The Spanish meteorological service, AEMET, has issued a yellow alert for Malaga with torrential rain and winds of up to 70 km/p forecast.

A yellow alert has been issued by AEMET for the province of Malaga in Spain that warns of heavy rain of around 20 litres/hour and windows of up to 70 km/h in some places.

AEMET has extended the yellow alert to the entire province of Malaga until at least Thursday afternoon. The heavy rain is expected to start at 12.00 on Wednesday across the five regions of Malaga (Ronda, Antequera, Axarquia, Sol and Guadalhorce) and slowly fizzle out at around 12.00 on Thursday. In Ronda, Sol and Guadalhorce it may last until 6:00 p.m. while up to 40 litres could drench the area in just a few hours.

The Costa del Sol’s coastline is expected to take a battering as the heavy winds force waves metres high onto sea walls and beaches, hopefully, void of beachgoers and swimmers.

The temperature will fall from 22 degrees on Tuesday night to 18 degrees on Wednesday, with minimums that will not rise above 15 degrees. Ronda and Antequera should expect temperatures of 11 and 12 degrees, respectively.

Beyond Thursday, the forecast is that there is an 85% chance of rainfall in Malaga on Friday. The probability of rain on Saturday is 95% in the province. On Sunday the sun is forecast to return, although with less intensity.