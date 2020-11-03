With the continuing growth of the Coronavirus pandemic, confinement and curfews rules are being implemented across Spain and changing on a daily basis.

The new rules seem not to deter everyone though, with people trying to circumvent the rules and heading into Mortil this weekend for shopping trips.

-- Advertisement --



The local Police stationed at the Alcampo roundabout stopped 6 vehicles breaching the rules and heading into Motril for a shopping trip and forced them to turn around after issuing them with fines.

The work of the Local Police did not stop there this weekend, as one business disobeyed the rules on opening hours and 5 neighbours had complaints filed against them for skipping curfew. Surprisingly, no one was caught flouting the rules and trying to get to their second homes. It is expected that further restrictions will be brought across Spain in over the forthcoming days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shopping trips to Motril aborted by Local Police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection, how great is that! Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!