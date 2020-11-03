Sex attacker jailed for raping woman he met on dating site

A sex attacker has been jailed for raping a woman he met on dating site in what police described as a “horrific” assault.

Hodijah Samuels, 30, of Wappenbury Road, Coventry, has been sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for the attack on a Nuneaton woman in her 20s.

Warwickshire Police said in a statement that Samuels met his victim via a dating website in July 2019 and they went for a drink.

They returned to the victim’s home in Nuneaton where he raped her the following morning.

Samuels was found guilty of rape and jailed at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, October 30.

Detective Constable Steve Reading commended the victim for her bravery in helping to bring Samuels to justice.

“This was a horrific attack on a young woman who was very clear she did not consent to having sex with Samuels,” he said.

“This has understandably been a traumatic experience for the victim and I would like to commend her for the bravery and courage she has shown in coming forward and reporting what happened.

“I hope this sentencing will give her some closure and help her to begin moving forward in her life.”

