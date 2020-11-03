Senior care home worker has been jailed for mistreating residents

The court heard how she told one woman to “Shut up and open your mouth” as she wrapped the woman’s arms in a nightie to restrain her.

She repeatedly slapped the hands of a male resident in his 80s and was violent to a second woman, open palm slapping her across the face despite the woman’s fragile state.

Graham, from Kendal, had denied the ill-treatment or wilful neglect but was convicted of three charges at Carlisle Crown Court.