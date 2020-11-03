A SENIOR care home worker has been jailed for mistreating residents at Heron Hill in Kendal, Cumbria, in 2018.
Carla Dawn Graham, described by colleagues as a “frightening individual”, was sentenced to eight months in prison for force-feeding elderly residents, slapping another across the face and other threatening behaviour.
60-year-old Graham was seen by a colleague ramming huge spoonfuls of hot food “fast and forcefully” into a resident’s mouth, according to Prosecutor Tim Evans.
The court heard how she told one woman to “Shut up and open your mouth” as she wrapped the woman’s arms in a nightie to restrain her.
She repeatedly slapped the hands of a male resident in his 80s and was violent to a second woman, open palm slapping her across the face despite the woman’s fragile state.
Graham, from Kendal, had denied the ill-treatment or wilful neglect but was convicted of three charges at Carlisle Crown Court.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Senior care home worker has been jailed for mistreating residents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.
Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!
Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!