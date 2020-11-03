SATS charity quiz and supper

THE Pines bar and restaurant in Benijofar is staging a charity quiz and supper on Friday, November 20, in aid of SATS Animal Charity.

Tickets cost €10 for tables of six people, and supper is served from 6pm.

There will also be a quiz at 8pm and a raffle.

Sociedad Protectora para Animales de Torrevieja’ (SATS) is a registered charity whose aim is to “alleviate the local stray and abandoned dog problem”.

SATS was founded in 1992 by a group of people of all nationalities who saw the need for a sanctuary for the abandoned dogs that roamed the streets of Torrevieja.

Today, with its kennels at Dolores which can home up to 70 dogs, it is still a multi-national organisation and a registered charity within the Valencian Community.

