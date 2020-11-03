Ryan Sessegnon subjected to “disgusting” online racial abuse

NEW Hoffenheim player, Ryan Sessegnon, has been subjected to “disgusting” online racial abuse after sharing a screenshot of messages he has received on social media.

The 20-year-old winger, who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspurs, said it’s “Honestly unbelievable. The craziest thing is I’m not even surprised anymore. Disgusting,” in a post on Instagram.

Both Hoffenheim and Spurs have shown their support to the young English under-21 player after he was subjected to online racial abuse.

“Everyone at the club is with you @RyanSessegnon. We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players,” Spurs tweeted.

Bundesliga club Hoffenheim said on Twitter they stood for “tolerance, integration and respect”.

“We reject any form of racism, discrimination and exclusion and say no to racism,” they said.

The incident comes after European police raided nearly 100 homes as they try to stamp out racial and abusive online hate speech.

