Recent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol

Big bust

LOCAL POLICE officers in San Roque have seized about 600 kilos of hashish that were transported in a lorry driving on the motorway near San Roque Club. The driver was detained and handed over to the Guardia Civil together with the drugs.

Torremolinos Tapas

NO less than 48 restaurants in Torremolinos have joined the latest Ruta de Tapas which runs until Sunday November 8 where you can purchase a tapa and a beer (water or glass of wine) for €2.50.

Better buses

THE services on the M-127 and M-122 bus routes in Mijas are going to be improved following discussions with users and it is the Council’s aim to make journeys for those with disabilities easier and more practicable.

Pine pests

ALERT to the dangers that processionary caterpillars create for animals and children in particular, the Fuengirola Council is arranging to treat more than 100 pine trees in the municipality at a cost of €1,300.

Easier parking

IN order to make playing at the Racket Club more enticing, Benalmadena Council has come to an arrangement with Reserva del Higuerón to allocate 40 of their parking spaces to be used by visitors to the club.

Spanish Legion

THE Marbella Council has unveiled a plaque on the main façade of city hall which is dedicated to the Spanish Legion which is celebrating its Centenary year in 2020 as an act of thanks for all that it has done for Marbella.

Flood precautions

WITH the warning of heavy rainfall, the Estepona Council has increased it endeavours to clear debris and overgrown vegetation from streams and dry river beds which started in September but is still to be completed throughout the municipality.

Defibrillator use

AS part of an ongoing plan to install defibrillators around the town, the Benahavis Council is association with Aguas de Benahavis has delivered one to the school CEIP Daidín but has also arranged for teachers to trained on its use.

Feline care

THE Manilva Cat and Animal Associations have agreed with the local council join forces to ensure that feral cats in the municipality are treated with care and wherever possible are offered for adoption after sterilisation.

