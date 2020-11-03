Pubs in UK Find Legal Loophole to Serve Takeaway Pints

Pubs in the UK Find a Legal Loophole to Serve Takeaway Pints.

A loophole discovered in the new lockdown legislation appears to suggest pubs, bars and restaurants may be able to serve takeaway alcohol under certain conditions. If that is correct then it may save millions of pints from being thrown away.

The new lockdown rules seem to allow takeaway pints if customers order their drinks using a website, app, over the telephone, by texting or for more committed types wishing to support the Royal Mail – by post!

Legislation published on November 3 details exceptions to the guidance first published on gov.uk, which had explicitly banned takeaway alcohol. The new legislation refers to “restricted businesses” – which include pubs and bars – and details the conditions under which they would still be able to trade. One paragraph reads: “A person responsible for carrying on a restricted business, or providing a restricted service…may only sell… alcohol, by any method permitted [below].”

“The methods of sale permitted under this paragraph are— (a) by making deliveries in response to orders received— (i) through a website, or otherwise by on-line communication, (ii) by telephone, including orders by text message, or (iii) by post.”

The regulations also show that bottle shops at breweries will be exempt from closing. Campaign for Real Ale’s National Chairman Nik Antona said they were “delighted” the government had tweaked the ban.

He said: “I am delighted that the Government has listened to the concerns of thousands of CAMRA members, concerned pub-goers, and beer lovers who have e-mailed their MPs in the last 48 hours urging the Government to allow pubs and breweries to sell alcohol as takeaway during the second lockdown.

“This is a vital lifeline for local pubs and breweries across England over the coming four weeks, giving them a lifeline of income and allowing people to support local businesses. CAMRA continues to call on the Government to bring in a comprehensive, long-term financial support package to support all pubs and breweries through the lockdown and the tough months that will follow this winter.

Without a sector-specific support package, we risk seeing thousands of pubs and breweries closing their doors for good.” The Government has yet to confirm the loophole, though it was already being welcomed by those in the hospitality industry.