Police in Pakistan have rescued a 13-year-old after she was allegedly abducted and forced to convert and marry a Muslim man.

The girl’s parents claim the young teenager was taken against her will by Ali Azhar, 44.

-- Advertisement --



But the courts failed to act earlier because they accepted statements the girl gave saying she was 18 and had wanted to get married, reports the BBC.

However, leaders from the Catholic Church in Pakistan and human rights groups put pressure on the courts to reconsider the ruling, arguing the girl had been forced to give her statement after entering a child marriage.

Public outrage prompted protests in Karachi and the young girls’ parents petitioned for something to be done.

On Monday, November 2, the Sindh High Court ordered police to recover the 13-year-old. She was rescued later that day and Azhar was arrested awaiting a court hearing.

The teenager will remain in protective custody until a court hearing on Thursday, November 5.

A recent United Nations report found almost 25 per cent of women in their early 20s in Pakistan were married by the time they are 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police rescue 13-year-old after alleged abduction and forced marriage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!