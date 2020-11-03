ON Saturday October 31, members of the Rotary Club of Mijas International and the Rotary Club of Marbella Guadalmina combined to plant Agave plants and Jacarandas in Aloha (Marbella), helping to enhance the environment one tree at a time.

This year, starting from September, the Rotary Club of Mijas International announced a new initiative, an Environment Day to take place on the last Saturday of every month.

So far Rotary Clubs from Guadalmina, Marbella and even in the UK, Billericay Mayflower, have taken part as this progressive idea continues to evolve and grow.

The dream is to have Rotary Clubs around the world taking part on the same day every month, highlighting the need to take care of our precious environment more proactively.

One tree will absorb approximately one ton of carbon during its lifetime.

“Planting a tree can bring our forest back and make a difference to our world” said Suvi Kauranen, President of the Rotary Club of Mijas International.

