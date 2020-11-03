NETFLIX is set to debut its first Egyptian TV series “Paranormal”, a series based on the books written by Egyptian novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, which have sold more than 15 million copies.

-- Advertisement --



The move by Netflix Inc is part of their Middle Eastern strategy which would see 150 productions shot by the end of the year and more original programming released in each quarter of 2021 compared with 2020.

Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic and African original series at Netflix, said: “Our plan is: invest in Arab creators, in Arab production, in Arab content. We have announced four projects, plus ‘Paranormal’.”

The Egyptian TV series, Paranormal, centres around Refaat Ismail, who is a cynical doctor with a dark wit and whose convictions about the natural world are spookily put to the test when he begins to experience paranormal activities.

“This is one of my life’s projects. I loved (the novels) since I was a kid … We’ve been trying to get (a series) out since 2006, so finally it has been shown to the audience,” said Amr Salama, co-producer on the show along with Mohamed Hefzy.

Ahmed Amin, who plays the show’s protagonist, shared his excitement: “We are on a global platform… so this is an opportunity that is different from any other opportunity we’ve worked on. We can now have fans from other regions, other countries, who speak other languages.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Netflix set to debut its first Egyptian TV series”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!