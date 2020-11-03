Junta de Andalucía Considering Tougher Measures to Slow Down the Virus- May Have to Take ‘difficult decisions’.

Juanma Moreno said: “If the situation doesn’t improve we’ll have to take more difficult decisions,” after figures showed a record number of Covid patients in Andalucían hospitals. The Andalucían president said on Monday that “more difficult” decisions would have to be made in terms of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, if the figures did not improve, and called for “maximum caution and responsibility”.

An update from the health authority showed an increase in confirmed cases in the region of 4,406 in 24 hours and 34 deaths of patients with the coronavirus. Of more concern was the number of hospital beds in use by COVID patients, at 2,763, a figure that has overtaken the first-wave peak of 2,708, registered on 30 March.

The Andalucían vice president, Juan Marín, warned in a statement to Onda Cero Radio: “I am very afraid that if the evolution of the pandemic continues at this rate, much tougher decisions will have to be made and it is better now.”

He added, quote: “The truth is that we look to the future with concern,” added Marín, who also explained that the evolution of the pandemic in Andalucía is in line with Spain and the rest of Europe. In fact, he referred to the situation in several countries, such as the United Kingdom, which has already forced confinement and warned of a possible similar decision in Andalucía if infections continue to rise uncontrolled.

