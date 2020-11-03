Police have released images of two suspects they are keen to trace in connection with a “violent attack” which left the victim with a “bleed on the brain” have released images.

AT around 10.20pm on Saturday, October 24, police responded to reports of an assault outside a pub in Eltham.

-- Advertisement --



Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found two men in their 50s unconscious on a pavement outside the White Hart public house.

Both victims were taken to hospital.

One of them, 59-year-old man, suffered a bleed on the brain and remains in a critical condition.

A second victim, 53, was treated for a serious head injury and has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers carried out CCTV enquiries and established the pair were assaulted by three men after leaving the venue.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, October 27 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He was interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ian Barnard, from the Met’s South East Basic Command Unit (BCU), said: “We have reviewed CCTV and taken witnesses statements to piece together the events of that evening in an attempt to identify those responsible.

“This was a disgraceful and unprovoked attack which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital. I would urge anyone who recognises the men in these images to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8247/24OCT20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hunt for two suspects after “violent attack” leaves victim with “bleed on the brain””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!