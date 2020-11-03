Hugo Boss looking to boost its online business

HUGO BOSS is looking to boost its online business after tapping into the trend for more casual fashion helped third-quarter sales.

The announcement made on Tuesday, November 3, is set to combat a second-quarter loss as the German fashion house hopes to boss end of year sales with a more online, casual clothes based approach.

The company recorded a third-quarter operating profit of €15 million with acting Chief Executive Yves Mueller telling journalists casualwear has become more profitable than the company’s core business of selling smart men’s suits, stating: “We have a lot more to offer than the classical suit.”

Mueller noted that customers were increasingly mixing formal and casual items, such as wearing a suit jacket with a T-shirt and sneakers.

Online sales jumped 66% in the third quarter, as Hugo Boss launched ecommerce in 24 more markets, with another 12 countries to be added in 2021.

