Horrified residents wake up to dead rabbits on their driveways

Horrified residents woke up to find dead rabbits and other wildlife on their drives and in doorways, sparking a police investigation.

According to Nuneaton and Bedworth Neighbourhood Watch, several homes were targeted by ‘pranksters’, making the disturbing discoveries on Monday morning, November 2.

In a Facebook post, the volunteers said: “We have been made aware of a significant amount of dead wildlife appearing overnight in the St Nicolas area.

“Animals such as rabbits, hares and pheasants have been found on several drives across a number of streets.

“They appear to have been placed rather than thrown or via natural occurrence.

“At this time it is not known how they died.”

“If the animals are on your property, place them in a black bin liner, use gloves, and place them out of reach of other animals until the police get back to you,” the post reads.

“If they are found on public land, report them to the council. Do not put them in your black bin.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 and ask to be referred to the wildlife crime officer.

