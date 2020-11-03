France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as COVID-19 worsens

FRANCE is set to reinstate the Paris evening curfew as COVID-19 continues to worsen in its capital city.

Government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, made the announcement on Tuesday, November 3, stating that “We are going to reinstate a curfew on Paris, and perhaps the Ile-de-France. The Interior Ministry will specify the details later in the day and an edict will be issued.”

According to Attal in an interview with BFM TV, the evening curfew that Paris is set to reinstate, which would start at 9pm, would come on top of a new, national lockdown imposed last week by President Emmanuel Macron as COVID-19 worsens in the country.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told RTL radio that France reported a record 52,518 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 2 and the number hospitalised rose by more than a 1,000 for the fourth time in eight days.