France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as COVID-19 worsens

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as COVID-19 worsens
CREDIT: Twitter

FRANCE is set to reinstate the Paris evening curfew as COVID-19 continues to worsen in its capital city.

-- Advertisement --

Government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, made the announcement on Tuesday, November 3, stating that “We are going to reinstate a curfew on Paris, and perhaps the Ile-de-France. The Interior Ministry will specify the details later in the day and an edict will be issued.”

According to Attal in an interview with BFM TV, the evening curfew that Paris is set to reinstate, which would start at 9pm, would come on top of a new, national lockdown imposed last week by President Emmanuel Macron as COVID-19 worsens in the country.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told RTL radio that France reported a record 52,518 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 2 and the number hospitalised rose by more than a 1,000 for the fourth time in eight days.


France’s coronavirus death toll rose by 416 to 37,435, compared with an increase of 231 on Sunday and a month-high seven-day moving average of 345.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as COVID-19 worsens”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here