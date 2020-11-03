Former Great British Bake Off finalist dies of cancer

FORMER Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano dies of cancer as tributes flock into social media for the popular contestant and well-loved man.

The 49-year-old, who was a runner-up in the final episode in series five of the hit show in 2014, has sadly lost his battle with oesophageal cancer.

Paying tribute, the official Bake Off Twitter account said: “It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for series five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/4gLiNBGaUL

— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 3, 2020

Luis Troyano, who made appearances on TV food shows, held cookery classes, and released a 2015 book called Bake it Great, was a great addition to the baking line-up for that season and will be remembered for saying “hand on heart, the right person won” when Nancy Birtwhistle was crowned as the champion.

Judge Paul Hollywood described Luis, who was from Cheshire, as “a fantastic baker” who would be “missed by all in [the] Bake Off team”.

So sad to hear the news about Luis .. he was a fantastic baker and will be missed by all in Bake Off team . . . my thoughts are with his family.#ripluis #gbbo #series5finalist pic.twitter.com/0rQ3njt7ad — Paul Hollywood (@PaulHollywood) November 3, 2020

Agent Anne Kibel confirmed his death, saying he had oesophageal cancer, and paid tribute to “a fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great, and do so much more”.

Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms — Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020

On a JustGiving account set up to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity in his memory, wife Louise Troyano said: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

She said Luis had wanted to thank everyone involved in his care, and shared his own words.

“A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer,” he said.

“But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely.”

Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends during this difficult time.

