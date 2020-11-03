NOVEMBER is a very important month for La Cala Lions as it is World Diabetic Day on November 14 and the Lions Diabetic Support Group will be out in force during the whole month with information tables in various places.

On November 7 and 21 they will be at the La Cala Saturday market, November 27 at Mijas Pueblo near the Tourist offices and on November 14 outside the Town Hall in La Cala. All events begin at 11 am until 2 pm subject of course to any changes in the State of Alarm.

Information will also be available from La Cala Alzheimer and Dementia Support Group.

On Friday November 13 the Diabetic Support Group is holding a party evening at the Hong Kong (Sofia’s) Chinese restaurant in Jardines Botanico starting at 6pm with delicious food.

Reservations are a must and tickets which cost €20 per person are available from the Lions Charity Shop or calling Anne on 607 879 450.

