Donald Trump: ‘Election winner should be known TONIGHT’

Donald Trump says the ‘election winner should be known tonight’ and admits he hates losing.

Donald Trump has admitted that he doesn’t take losing well as he rattled off a confusing message on when he expects the election winner to be known, claiming he wants to know by Election Night, but doubling down on preparing to launch a legal battle in several states over the results.

“I’m not thinking about a concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully, we’ll be doing only one of those two,’ Trump told reporters as he visited his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia Tuesday afternoon as voters lined up all over the country to cast their ballots. And you know, winning is easy,’ the president continued. ‘Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not.”

Trump told staffers at his Arlington, Virginia campaign headquarters ‘Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not’ during a quick trip there on Election Day Speaking to reporters last week, Trump reiterated his hope that a winner would be declared on election night, suggesting it would be against U.S. law for ballot counting to go on in the weeks following.

“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate, and I don’t believe that’s by our laws,” he said during an Oct. 27 press briefing.

At the moment, polls in the battleground states look good for Mr Biden – although the margins have tightened in recent days. He appears to be ahead in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% to clinch victory in 2016.