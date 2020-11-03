A Staffordshire cop who starred in fly-on-the-wall TV documentary has been jailed after admitting child sex offences.

PC Lee Tatton, 54, from Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, took part in the TV show Cops UK: Bodycam Squad.

-- Advertisement --



He was sacked after Staffordshire Police discovered he had been trying to groom children online while working for the force.

Tatton was jailed for six months on Monday, November 3, following his conviction at Birmingham Crown Court on September 1.

He was convicted of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and four counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Tatton, who was based in the force’s Northern Resolution Centre, was arrested on December 10, 2019, by the force’s Operation Safenet team and was immediately suspended.

He was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct (discreditable conduct) on September 21 this year.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: “Throughout this investigation, the priority has been the welfare, protection and wellbeing of the children involved.

“All officers and staff are held to the highest standards of behaviour and Lee Tatton abused the position of trust afforded to police officers. He is serving a custodial sentence which reflects the seriousness of his criminal behaviour and he has been dismissed as a police officer.

“He has brought shame on himself and he does not represent the vast majority of colleagues who I know will be appalled by his behaviour.”

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was made for seven years and Tatton will be required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cop who starred in fly-on-the-wall TV documentary jailed for child sex offences”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!